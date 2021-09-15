BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-5-Add,0098
5th_$7,593, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Mission Reality (A.Whitehall)
|9.50
|3.20
|2.50
|7 (7) Angel's Run (N.Austin)
|4.50
|3.30
|2 (2) Eyespymylittleeye (N.Stephenson)
|3.20
Off 9:45. Time 1:07.20. Fast. Also Ran_Barbie's Quest, Storm Squall, Justcall Me Candy, Goldshaft. $0.2 Pick 3 (3-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $16.05. $0.2 Triactor (6-7-2) paid $35.83. $1 Exactor (6-7) paid $27.95. Quinella (6-7) paid $30.00. $0.2 Superfecta (6-7-2-5) paid $137.59. TOT $660,082.
