3rd_$41,000, wvr cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear.
|2 (2) Shanes Pretty Lady (K.Carmouche)
|5.30
|3.50
|2.80
|5 (4) Red Pepper Grill (C.Roberts)
|4.50
|3.30
|7 (6) Handle the Truth (O.Hernandez Moreno)
|7.60
Off 1:43. Time 1:19.99. Sloppy. Scratched_Stimulus Check. Also Ran_April Antics, Lot of Honey, Carly Hustle, Love That Face. $1 Pick 3 (6-11-2) 3 Correct Paid $53.75. $1 Daily Double (11-2) paid $13.80. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $14.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-7-1) paid $44.70. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-7) paid $69.87. IST $7,318,342. Handle $799,398. Total Handle $8,117,740.
