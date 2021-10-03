BC-Results Belmont Park-6-Add,0096
6th_$66,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, clear.
|4 (4) Zoomer (D.Davis)
|8.30
|4.90
|3.40
|1 (1) Amatteroftime (J.Lezcano)
|9.30
|5.20
|5 (5) Musical America (J.Rosario)
|3.60
Off 3:41. Time 1:41.98. Fast. Scratched_American Dubai. Also Ran_Two Thirty Five, Glory Road, Dark Storm, Twisted Tom. $1 Pick 3 (3-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $44.75. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $24.20. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $35.25. $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-5-3) paid $57.20. $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-5) paid $77.62.
