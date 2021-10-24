BC-Results Belmont Park-6-Add,0117
6th_$41,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.
|8 (8) Prefect (J.Lezcano)
|14.00
|5.90
|3.70
|3 (3) Tulfarris (J.Alvarado)
|4.70
|2.90
|12 (12) Digital Software (J.Castellano)
|3.10
Off 3:18. Time 1:41.03. Firm. Scratched_Justintimeforwine, Ouch Ouch Ouch, Voliero. Also Ran_Made My Day, Halpert, Caribbean Gold, Western Advantage, Actuary, Jacks American Pie, K. K. Ichikawa, Gateway Guardian, Straight Skinny. $1 Pick 3 (1-4-8) 3 Correct Paid $17.10. $1 Daily Double (4-8) paid $17.00. $1 Exacta (8-3) paid $19.60. $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-12-2) paid $30.60. $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-12) paid $35.37.
