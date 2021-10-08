BC-Results Belmont Park-6-Add,0114
6th_$28,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.
|3 (2) Regal Quality (I.Ortiz, Jr.)
|5.90
|3.90
|3.00
|5 (4) Kumar (B.Hernandez)
|5.20
|3.80
|8 (7) Marble Moon (E.Cancel)
|10.40
Off 3:32. Time 0:00.00. Fast. Scratched_Obsessed. Also Ran_Playwright, Paul the Waiter, Big Mountain, Hushion, Mr. Shortandsimple. $1 Pick 3 (1-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $126.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (1-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $27.75. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-8-6) paid $150.30. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-8) paid $125.25. $1 Consolation Double (2-1) paid $7.40. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $36.75. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $17.90.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.