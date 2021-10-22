BC-Results Belmont Park-7-Add,0098
7th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi, clear.
|4 (4) Nostalgic (J.Ortiz)
|20.20
|9.40
|6.00
|2 (2) Into Happiness (M.Franco)
|15.20
|7.00
|1 (1) Saffron Moon (J.Rosario)
|3.50
Off 3:50. Time 1:47.36. Fast. Also Ran_Handbelle, Toosweettobesour, Chasing Artemis, Make a Wish, Morning in America. $1 Pick 3 (4-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $260.50. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $24.90. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $121.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-1-8) paid $217.00. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $313.50.
