|Belmont Park Results Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi, cloudy.
|8 (7) Shigeko (J.Lezcano)
|9.10
|3.90
|3.20
|6 (6) I'll Go All In (I.Ortiz, Jr.)
|6.90
|4.10
|2 (2) My Cara Mia Mine (J.Samuel)
|4.00
Off 12:38. Time 1:43.39. Sloppy. Scratched_Cupere, Sarah's Splendor. Also Ran_Jannie Mae, Sals Dream Girl, Pave My Way, Uni Loves a Fight. $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $32.50. $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-2-5) paid $83.25. $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-2) paid $69.12.
