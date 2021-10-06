BC-Results Belterra Park-3-Add,0089
3rd_$25,200, alc, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|2 (2) It'sgoodtobeseen (I.Ayala)
|5.00
|2.60
|2.20
|5 (5) Big On Big (L.Machado)
|2.40
|2.10
|6 (6) Duke of Darkness (S.Leon)
|2.10
Off 1:38. Time 1:11.98. Fast. Also Ran_Nopickinoncharlie, Pinky's Point, Ellada Pinot, Dial Mr Prospector. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $26.30. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $6.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-6-1) paid $5.27. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-6) paid $5.15.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.