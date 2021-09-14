BC-Results Belterra Park-4-Add,0105
4th_$13,400, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., clear.
|2 (2) Chipshire (A.Bracho)
|2.80
|2.20
|2.20
|4 (4) Kindofbluekitten (R.Mojica, Jr.)
|6.00
|3.60
|7 (6) Weekend Getaway (C.Villasana)
|4.40
Off 2:11. Time 1:38.59. Firm. Scratched_Laura's Angle, Shelly's Baby. Also Ran_Half Legend, Wanta Ballerina, Mizzen the Cove. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/4/5-6-2-2/6/8) 4 Correct Paid $4.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-2/6/8) 3 Correct Paid $1.40. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $9.10. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-7-5) paid $12.04. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-7) paid $24.60.
