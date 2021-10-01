BC-Results Belterra Park-9-Add,0103
9th_$19,000, , 3YO up, 3½f, clear.
|3 (3) Apollitical B Girl (G.Lagunes)
|8.00
|3.60
|3.00
|7 (8) Spray Moon (B.Hollingsworth)
|3.40
|3.00
|5 (6) Jess Coronita (E.Esqueda)
|4.40
Off 4:38. Time 1:77.20. Fast. Also Ran_Dmj Chiclet, a-Beachsheslucky, Stride to Success, Fastmans Beach, a-Escondido Warror. dq_Beachsheslucky (3-5). $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $12.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-5-6) paid $11.85. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-5) paid $15.30. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $997,282.
a-Coupled.
