BC-Results Belterra Park-9-Add,0093
9th_$24,000, alc, 3YO up, 3½f, clear.
|6 (6) Jess Paint Me Perry (J.Beltran)
|28.80
|13.60
|7.00
|7 (7) Jess Gimme a Kiss (E.Diaz)
|6.80
|4.00
|2 (2) Dg Power (E.Esqueda)
|6.00
Off 4:42. Time 1:80.23. Fast. Scratched_Ladies Shall B First. Also Ran_Jess Leave, Hh Callieforyakrome, Roxxie, Kiss My Hocks Goodby, Beachsheslucky, Fastmans Beach. $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $85.10. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-2-4) paid $257.27. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-2) paid $408.90.
