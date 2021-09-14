BC-Results Belterra Park,0096
|Belterra Park Results Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$23,700, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., clear.
|4 (3) Hampton Dancer (A.Bracho)
|5.40
|2.60
|2.20
|2 (1) Flash Patriarch (E.Dominguez)
|2.60
|2.20
|3 (2) Aflaxendream (L.Batista)
|2.80
Off 12:39. Time 1:40.02. Firm. Scratched_Indelible Image, Aujara, Storm of Eighteen. Also Ran_Linda's City, First Aide. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $6.90. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-3-7) paid $6.85. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-3) paid $8.00.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.