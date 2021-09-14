BC-Results Belterra Park,0096

Belterra Park Results Tuesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$23,700, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., clear.

4 (3) Hampton Dancer (A.Bracho)5.402.602.20
2 (1) Flash Patriarch (E.Dominguez)2.602.20
3 (2) Aflaxendream (L.Batista)2.80

Off 12:39. Time 1:40.02. Firm. Scratched_Indelible Image, Aujara, Storm of Eighteen. Also Ran_Linda's City, First Aide. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $6.90. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-3-7) paid $6.85. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-3) paid $8.00.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

