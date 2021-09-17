12th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|12 (11) Ray's Angel (L.Wade)
|16.80
|11.20
|7.80
|7 (6) Westons Wildcat (M.Arroyo)
|9.20
|5.60
|10 (9) May We All (R.Fuentes)
|6.00
Off 10:07. Time 1:10.75. Fast. Scratched_Love My Boss. Also Ran_Public Safety, Got Even Smarter, Water Patrol, Sahm Tequila, Gabriel's Legend, Golden Gulley, Fire Extinguisher, Mynameis Prince. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/11-2-12) 3 Correct Paid $87.05. $1 Daily Double (2-12) paid $66.70. $1 Exacta (12-7) paid $71.90. $0.1 Superfecta (12-7-10-9) paid $405.55. $0.5 Trifecta (12-7-10) paid $237.80. TOT $2,892,591. Handle $283,930. Total Handle $3,176,521.
