BC-Results Canterbury Park-6-Add,0103
6th_$22,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 5f, clear.
|9 (8) Direct Action (C.Lindsay)
|11.40
|5.20
|3.20
|5 (5) Don't Box Me In (L.Fuentes)
|5.20
|3.00
|7 (6) Hunter Jumper (L.Wade)
|2.60
Off 7:47. Time 0:58.84. Fast. Scratched_Stillwater Brown. Also Ran_Magic Revolution, Minnesota Red, Bootleggin Posse, Tahkodha Knight, Wildcat Sky. $0.5 Pick 3 (3/4-3-9) 3 Correct Paid $26.30. $1 Daily Double (3-9) paid $24.70. $1 Exacta (9-5) paid $28.30. $0.1 Superfecta (9-5-7-1) paid $88.76. $0.5 Trifecta (9-5-7) paid $31.30.
