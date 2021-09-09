BC-Results Canterbury Park-6-Add,0103

6th_$22,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 5f, clear.

9 (8) Direct Action (C.Lindsay)11.405.203.20
5 (5) Don't Box Me In (L.Fuentes)5.203.00
7 (6) Hunter Jumper (L.Wade)2.60

Off 7:47. Time 0:58.84. Fast. Scratched_Stillwater Brown. Also Ran_Magic Revolution, Minnesota Red, Bootleggin Posse, Tahkodha Knight, Wildcat Sky. $0.5 Pick 3 (3/4-3-9) 3 Correct Paid $26.30. $1 Daily Double (3-9) paid $24.70. $1 Exacta (9-5) paid $28.30. $0.1 Superfecta (9-5-7-1) paid $88.76. $0.5 Trifecta (9-5-7) paid $31.30.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you