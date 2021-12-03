BC-Results Charles Town-2-Add,0089

2nd_$18,700, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6½f, cloudy.

5 (5) Bonnie Bluetooth (D.Araujo)2.802.402.20
6 (6) Hook the Chain (W.Rocha)9.205.20
1 (1) Iheartrainacomn (V.Rodriguez)8.80

Off 7:36. Time 1:24.33. Fast. Also Ran_Sooey's Princess, Hazy Winter, Pettyforurthoughts, Lovetheoneyougot. Daily Double (6-5) paid $24.00. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $14.70. $1 Superfecta (5-6-1-7) paid $428.70. $1 Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $127.40.

