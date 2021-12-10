2nd_$12,100, cl, 3YO up, 4½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Youreoutofcontrol (A.Nunez)
|65.20
|29.40
|11.20
|2 (2) Richie's B L (J.Montano)
|16.60
|10.40
|4 (4) Taneleer (K.Cecil)
|6.20
Off 7:39. Time 0:54.49. Fast. Scratched_Raven Rahy. Also Ran_D Tachyon, Run Rabbit, Paid Holiday, Tapping, Doesn't Make Cents. Daily Double (8-3) paid $98.00. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $485.20. $1 Superfecta (3-2-4-6) paid $37,485.20. $1 Trifecta (3-2-4) paid $2,495.90. Consolation Double (8-8) paid $2.20.
