2nd_$14,300, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, clear.

10 (8) Kaylie's Girl (A.Nunez)25.8017.4025.60
2 (2) Mae Sai Princess (G.Almodovar)13.8025.60
7 (6) World Is My City (D.Thorpe)20.20

Off 7:47. Time 0:53.34. Fast. Scratched_Risksrhighpayislow, Anazara. Also Ran_Bring It On Home, Allison K, Bella Gianna, Mary's Listed Next, Robthequeen. Daily Double (6-10) paid $1,253.80. $1 Exacta (10-2) paid $128.30. $1 Superfecta (10-2-7-1) paid $12,837.00. $1 Trifecta (10-2-7) paid $1,134.40.

