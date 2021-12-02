BC-Results Charles Town-2-Add,0090

2nd_$12,100, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, clear.

7 (7) Charm Weaver (F.Peltroche)8.602.802.40
8 (8) Mosler's Touch (G.Almodovar)2.202.20
4 (4) Singing Harmony (A.Lopez)5.40

Off 7:39. Time 0:53.20. Fast. Also Ran_Bayou Bougie, Miss Grandstander, Lil Sweetheart, Honey Beest, Irish Knockout. Daily Double (2-7) paid $12.80. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $10.90. $1 Superfecta (7-8-4-2) paid $552.10. $1 Trifecta (7-8-4) paid $90.60.

