2nd_$12,100, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, clear.
|7 (7) Charm Weaver (F.Peltroche)
|8.60
|2.80
|2.40
|8 (8) Mosler's Touch (G.Almodovar)
|2.20
|2.20
|4 (4) Singing Harmony (A.Lopez)
|5.40
Off 7:39. Time 0:53.20. Fast. Also Ran_Bayou Bougie, Miss Grandstander, Lil Sweetheart, Honey Beest, Irish Knockout. Daily Double (2-7) paid $12.80. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $10.90. $1 Superfecta (7-8-4-2) paid $552.10. $1 Trifecta (7-8-4) paid $90.60.
