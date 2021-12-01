BC-Results Charles Town-2-Add,0092
2nd_$12,100, mdn cl, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 4½f, showers.
|3 (2) Jaime Jamel (J.Trejos)
|2.80
|2.20
|2.20
|4 (3) We're From Bristol (D.Araujo)
|2.80
|2.20
|5 (4) Ascended (D.Thorpe)
|2.20
Off 7:39. Time 0:53.98. Fast. Scratched_Allaboutthebeach. Also Ran_Forcinex, Split the Pack, What About Shorty, Berrinche, Sweet Nation. Daily Double (2-3) paid $5.20. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $3.10. $1 Superfecta (3-4-5-7) paid $18.90. $1 Trifecta (3-4-5) paid $4.60.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.