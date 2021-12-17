BC-Results Charles Town-2-Add,0100
2nd_$14,300, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, clear.
|10 (8) Kaylie's Girl (A.Nunez)
|25.80
|17.40
|25.60
|2 (2) Mae Sai Princess (G.Almodovar)
|13.80
|25.60
|7 (6) World Is My City (D.Thorpe)
|20.20
Off 7:47. Time 0:53.34. Fast. Scratched_Risksrhighpayislow, Anazara. Also Ran_Bring It On Home, Allison K, Bella Gianna, Mary's Listed Next, Robthequeen. Daily Double (6-10) paid $1,253.80. $1 Exacta (10-2) paid $128.30. $1 Superfecta (10-2-7-1) paid $12,837.00. $1 Trifecta (10-2-7) paid $1,134.40.
