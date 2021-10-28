BC-Results Charles Town-3-Add,0093

3rd_$12,100, cl, 3YO up, 4½f, cloudy.

7 (7) Flash Lightening (C.Hiraldo)22.408.805.40
2 (2) Richie's B L (J.Montano)4.603.80
4 (4) Raven Rahy (F.Lima)5.60

Off 8:15. Time 0:54.24. Fast. Also Ran_Doesn't Make Cents, Paid Holiday, Youreoutofcontrol, Maletta. $1 Pick 3 (1-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $53.00. Daily Double (1-7) paid $42.00. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $66.60. $1 Superfecta (7-2-4-6) paid $2,531.10. $1 Trifecta (7-2-4) paid $571.70.

