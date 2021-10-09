3rd_$75,000, stk, 3YO up, 4½f, cloudy.

West Virginia Dash for Cash Breeders' Classic S. Presented by ROCKWOOL

7 (7) Hypothesis (J.Montano)4.403.002.20
4 (4) Laughing Cat (D.Thorpe)9.004.80
3 (3) Golden Key (C.Hiraldo)2.20

Off 8:18. Time 0:52.08. Fast. Also Ran_Aaron's Tap, Rescue Five, Be Be Bop, Rocket Appeal, Sir Longwood. $1 Pick 3 (2-4-7) 3 Correct Paid $52.60. Daily Double (4-7) paid $65.40. $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $24.60. $1 Superfecta (7-4-3-5) paid $176.40. $1 Trifecta (7-4-3) paid $68.10.

