3rd_$75,000, stk, 3YO up, 4½f, cloudy.
West Virginia Dash for Cash Breeders' Classic S. Presented by ROCKWOOL
|7 (7) Hypothesis (J.Montano)
|4.40
|3.00
|2.20
|4 (4) Laughing Cat (D.Thorpe)
|9.00
|4.80
|3 (3) Golden Key (C.Hiraldo)
|2.20
Off 8:18. Time 0:52.08. Fast. Also Ran_Aaron's Tap, Rescue Five, Be Be Bop, Rocket Appeal, Sir Longwood. $1 Pick 3 (2-4-7) 3 Correct Paid $52.60. Daily Double (4-7) paid $65.40. $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $24.60. $1 Superfecta (7-4-3-5) paid $176.40. $1 Trifecta (7-4-3) paid $68.10.
