3rd_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 4½f, clear.
|5 (5) Windsor's Play (R.Latchman)
|11.20
|5.60
|4.20
|1 (1) May Mays Castle (G.Almodovar)
|3.60
|3.40
|3 (3) A Blonde Thing (J.Montano)
|3.80
Off 8:15. Time 0:53.69. Fast. Scratched_Witness the Energy. Also Ran_Moiraine, Wager Worthy, Hook the Chain, Iheartrainacomn, Excuses Excuses. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $75.40. Daily Double (3-5) paid $27.80. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $19.70. $1 Superfecta (5-1-3-6) paid $106.20. $1 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $48.20.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.