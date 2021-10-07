3rd_$14,300, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, showers.

8 (7) Nancysaidso (J.Acosta)6.804.603.20
6 (6) Barbsgray Lion (K.Trotman)6.403.80
2 (2) R True Sensation (L.Batista)3.20

Off 8:14. Time 0:53.12. Fast. Scratched_Risksrhighpayislow. Also Ran_Bustin Hearts, Classy Beast, Take Patterns, Zircon Zloty. $1 Pick 3 (5-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $125.10. Daily Double (3-8) paid $57.60. $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $34.50. $1 Superfecta (8-6-2-3) paid $353.00. $1 Trifecta (8-6-2) paid $108.90.

