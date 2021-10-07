3rd_$14,300, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, showers.
|8 (7) Nancysaidso (J.Acosta)
|6.80
|4.60
|3.20
|6 (6) Barbsgray Lion (K.Trotman)
|6.40
|3.80
|2 (2) R True Sensation (L.Batista)
|3.20
Off 8:14. Time 0:53.12. Fast. Scratched_Risksrhighpayislow. Also Ran_Bustin Hearts, Classy Beast, Take Patterns, Zircon Zloty. $1 Pick 3 (5-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $125.10. Daily Double (3-8) paid $57.60. $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $34.50. $1 Superfecta (8-6-2-3) paid $353.00. $1 Trifecta (8-6-2) paid $108.90.
