BC-Results Charles Town-4-Add,0114
4th_$18,700, mdn cl, 2YO F, 4½f, cloudy.
|8 (7) Ghostly Squall (K.Trotman)
|2.60
|2.20
|2.20
|5 (4) Hook the Chain (A.Rios-Conde)
|11.20
|6.00
|6 (5) Iheartrainacomn (V.Rodriguez)
|15.40
Off 8:45. Time 0:53.81. Sloppy. Scratched_A Blonde Thing. Also Ran_Pettyforurthoughts, Excuses Excuses, Witness the Energy, Hazy Winter. dq_Excuses Excuses (3-5). $1 Pick 4 (5-3-3-2/8) 4 Correct Paid $188.60. $1 Pick 3 (3-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $30.90. Daily Double (3-8) paid $19.40. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $14.10. $1 Superfecta (8-5-6-3) paid $1,380.10. $1 Trifecta (8-5-6) paid $276.20.
