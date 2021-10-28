BC-Results Charles Town-4-Add,0100
4th_$14,300, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Barbsgray Lion (S.Diaz, Jr.)
|2.80
|2.20
|2.20
|4 (4) Mary's Listed Next (J.Rivera)
|5.40
|2.60
|5 (5) Robthequeen (F.Peltroche)
|2.20
Off 8:45. Time 0:53.17. Fast. Also Ran_Dulce de Leche, Quite Suggestive, Solid as a Rock. $1 Pick 4 (1-1/2-7-2) 4 Correct Paid $80.90. $1 Pick 3 (1-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $32.00. Daily Double (7-2) paid $35.20. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $7.30. $1 Superfecta (2-4-5-3) paid $45.10. $1 Trifecta (2-4-5) paid $15.10.
