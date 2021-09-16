5th_$12,100, cl, 3YO up, 4½f, cloudy.

3 (3) Theheatofthenight (R.Latchman)5.603.202.60
7 (6) Jess's Reserve (D.Araujo)2.802.20
5 (4) Doesn't Make Cents (F.Peltroche)7.00

Off 9:17. Time 0:53.31. Muddy. Scratched_Just Go With It. Also Ran_Run Rabbit, Holy Boly, Lamech. $1 Pick 3 (8-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $26.00. Daily Double (6-3) paid $21.40. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $6.00. $1 Superfecta (3-7-5-2) paid $90.40. $1 Trifecta (3-7-5) paid $39.20.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you