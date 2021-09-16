BC-Results Charles Town-5-Add,0094
5th_$12,100, cl, 3YO up, 4½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Theheatofthenight (R.Latchman)
|5.60
|3.20
|2.60
|7 (6) Jess's Reserve (D.Araujo)
|2.80
|2.20
|5 (4) Doesn't Make Cents (F.Peltroche)
|7.00
Off 9:17. Time 0:53.31. Muddy. Scratched_Just Go With It. Also Ran_Run Rabbit, Holy Boly, Lamech. $1 Pick 3 (8-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $26.00. Daily Double (6-3) paid $21.40. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $6.00. $1 Superfecta (3-7-5-2) paid $90.40. $1 Trifecta (3-7-5) paid $39.20.
