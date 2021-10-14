BC-Results Charles Town-5-Add,0104
5th_$12,100, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear.
|6 (6) Ignition Key (J.Rivera)
|12.80
|3.80
|4.40
|1 (1) Raised Wrong (R.Latchman)
|2.60
|2.20
|3 (3) I'm Excee (L.Mbatha)
|5.00
Off 9:16. Time 1:30.18. Fast. Scratched_Sarah Bellum, Posh Princess. Also Ran_Rainbow River, Damisela, Lookin Back, Borrowed Angel, Single Mom, Super Wildcat, Sho U Right. $1 Pick 3 (8-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $14.40. Daily Double (6-6) paid $31.00. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $25.10. $1 Superfecta (6-1-3-9) paid $1,019.70. $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $180.40.
