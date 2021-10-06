7th_$28,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

7 (6) Buff's Eye View (D.Thorpe)5.603.802.40
6 (5) Moonlit Night (C.Hiraldo)4.003.00
4 (3) Strong Lil Kokoro (J.Marrero)11.60

Off 10:20. Time 1:49.71. Fast. Scratched_Black Steel. Also Ran_Never Compromise, Pistol P, Jacob T, Officer Appeal. $1 Pick 3 (6-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (6-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $12.20. $1 Superfecta (7-6-4-5) paid $291.70. $1 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $154.60. Consolation Double (2-3) paid $4.60. Daily Double (2-7) paid $14.40. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $8.00.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you