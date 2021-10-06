BC-Results Charles Town-7-Add,0113
7th_$28,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|7 (6) Buff's Eye View (D.Thorpe)
|5.60
|3.80
|2.40
|6 (5) Moonlit Night (C.Hiraldo)
|4.00
|3.00
|4 (3) Strong Lil Kokoro (J.Marrero)
|11.60
Off 10:20. Time 1:49.71. Fast. Scratched_Black Steel. Also Ran_Never Compromise, Pistol P, Jacob T, Officer Appeal. $1 Pick 3 (6-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.60. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (6-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $12.20. $1 Superfecta (7-6-4-5) paid $291.70. $1 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $154.60. Consolation Double (2-3) paid $4.60. Daily Double (2-7) paid $14.40. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $8.00.
