8th_$15,400, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|9 (7) Scottsdale (G.Almodovar)
|10.60
|4.40
|3.80
|6 (5) Fugitive (R.Latchman)
|2.20
|2.20
|7 (6) Rosas Way (A.Rios-Conde)
|5.00
Off 10:58. Time 1:21.18. Fast. Scratched_Won Dozen Banks, Inside Risk, Brother Skye, On the Lam, Winking At Thedude, Ten Twenty Nine. Also Ran_Mega Millions, Mine to Hold, Golden G, He's Not Curly, Burn the Ships. $1 Pick 6 Jackpot (9-8-7-9-8-9) 6 Correct Paid $20,095.80. $1 Pick 5 (8-7-9-8-9) 5 Correct Paid $3,204.40. $1 Pick 4 (7-9-8-9) 4 Correct Paid $854.40. $1 Pick 3 (9-8-9) 3 Correct Paid $112.40. $1 Superfecta (9-6-7-2) paid $264.00. Daily Double (8-9) paid $33.40. $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $10.70. $1 Trifecta (9-6-7) paid $53.60. Attendance unavailable. $1,752,105. TOT $1,766,433. Handle $14,328. Total Handle $3,532,866.
