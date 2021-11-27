8th_$8,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.

10 (9) Mackenzie's Star (C.McKenzie)12.604.603.00
11 (10) French Nouget (J.Hiraldo)3.202.40
9 (8) Partly Dandy (W.Ho)3.00

Off 11:09. Time 1:24.19. Fast. Scratched_Polished Copper. Also Ran_Fonda Romana, Dah Philly, Enduros Tigress, Walkntheplank, Robthequeen, City Princess, Catherines Warrior. $1 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-3/8-9-5/6/9-5-10) 6 Correct Paid $1,190.10. $1 Pick 5 (3/8-9-5/6/9-5-10) 5 Correct Paid $1,105.10. $1 Pick 4 (9-5/6/9-5-10) 4 Correct Paid $367.30. $1 Pick 3 (6-5-10) 3 Correct Paid $27.20. $1 Superfecta (10-11-9-2) paid $447.20. Daily Double (5-10) paid $15.80. $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $20.10. $1 Trifecta (10-11-9) paid $98.70. Attendance unavailable. $1,694,385. TOT $1,724,807. Handle $30,422. Total Handle $3,449,614.

