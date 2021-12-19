BC-Results Charles Town-9-Add,0157
9th_$8,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, showers.
|7 (7) French Nouget (A.Nunez)
|10.80
|5.20
|3.20
|6 (6) Life in Flash (L.Batista)
|5.20
|3.20
|2 (2) Dance Lightly (J.Montano)
|2.40
Off 11:22. Time 1:30.03. Fast. Scratched_Enduros Tigress, Chit Chat Girl, Mortal Storm, Esther's Fortune. Also Ran_Polished Copper, Wedding Day Kitten, Dah Philly, Fonda Romana, Walkntheplank, Put Position, Catherines Warrior. $1 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-7-5-4-10-7) 6 Correct Paid $873,173.90. $1 Pick 5 (7-5-4-10-7) 4 Correct Paid $3,195.00. $1 Pick 4 (5-4-10-7) 4 Correct Paid $14,715.40. $1 Pick 3 (4-10-7) 3 Correct Paid $1,158.20. $1 Superfecta (7-6-2-8) paid $349.70. Daily Double (10-7) paid $37.80. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $34.70. $1 Trifecta (7-6-2) paid $147.40. Attendance unavailable. $3,869,617. TOT $3,918,002. Handle $48,385. Total Handle $7,836,004.
