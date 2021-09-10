BC-Results Charles Town,0091

Charles Town Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f, clear.

5 (5) Snowy Juba Cat (C.Marrero)45.2020.2027.60
6 (6) Tapit Cat (K.Trotman)6.8019.20
3 (3) Just Ask Me (V.Rodriguez)8.60

Off 7:15. Time 0:53.14. Fast. Also Ran_Fiona Bella, Driven to Succeed, Woodsong's Castle. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $142.30. $1 Superfecta (5-6-3-4) paid $807.90. $1 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $711.40.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you