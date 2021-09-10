BC-Results Charles Town,0091
|Charles Town Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f, clear.
|5 (5) Snowy Juba Cat (C.Marrero)
|45.20
|20.20
|27.60
|6 (6) Tapit Cat (K.Trotman)
|6.80
|19.20
|3 (3) Just Ask Me (V.Rodriguez)
|8.60
Off 7:15. Time 0:53.14. Fast. Also Ran_Fiona Bella, Driven to Succeed, Woodsong's Castle. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $142.30. $1 Superfecta (5-6-3-4) paid $807.90. $1 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $711.40.
