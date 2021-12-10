BC-Results Charles Town,0094

Charles Town Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$18,700, mdn cl, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 4½f, cloudy.

8 (8) A Great Affair (A.Bocachica)2.202.202.20
1 (1) Juba Junior (A.Lopez)4.802.80
7 (7) Juba's Fancy (A.Rios-Conde)3.20

Off 7:06. Time 0:52.88. Fast. Also Ran_A Bit of Harlow, Bigairtothethrown, Megalodon'srevenge, Il Mio Regalo, Brother Don. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $5.30. $1 Superfecta (8-1-7-4) paid $101.80. $1 Trifecta (8-1-7) paid $17.30.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you