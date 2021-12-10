BC-Results Charles Town,0094
|Charles Town Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$18,700, mdn cl, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 4½f, cloudy.
|8 (8) A Great Affair (A.Bocachica)
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|1 (1) Juba Junior (A.Lopez)
|4.80
|2.80
|7 (7) Juba's Fancy (A.Rios-Conde)
|3.20
Off 7:06. Time 0:52.88. Fast. Also Ran_A Bit of Harlow, Bigairtothethrown, Megalodon'srevenge, Il Mio Regalo, Brother Don. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $5.30. $1 Superfecta (8-1-7-4) paid $101.80. $1 Trifecta (8-1-7) paid $17.30.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.