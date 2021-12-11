BC-Results Charles Town,0096
|Charles Town Results Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$18,700, mdn cl, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 6½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Champster (F.Lima)
|6.20
|3.40
|2.80
|5 (5) Salty J J (C.Hiraldo)
|5.00
|4.00
|6 (6) Cayatano (D.Thorpe)
|3.80
Off 7:08. Time 1:23.34. Fast. Scratched_Rocket Ballad. Also Ran_Ghost Mine, Black Shadow, Fast Ride, Kid Genius, American Bad Boy, Take a Swing. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $16.80. $1 Superfecta (3-5-6-2) paid $276.70. $1 Trifecta (3-5-6) paid $44.50.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.