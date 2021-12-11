BC-Results Charles Town,0096

Charles Town Results Saturday
By The Associated Press

1st_$18,700, mdn cl, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 6½f, cloudy.

3 (3) Champster (F.Lima)6.203.402.80
5 (5) Salty J J (C.Hiraldo)5.004.00
6 (6) Cayatano (D.Thorpe)3.80

Off 7:08. Time 1:23.34. Fast. Scratched_Rocket Ballad. Also Ran_Ghost Mine, Black Shadow, Fast Ride, Kid Genius, American Bad Boy, Take a Swing. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $16.80. $1 Superfecta (3-5-6-2) paid $276.70. $1 Trifecta (3-5-6) paid $44.50.

