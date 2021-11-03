10th_$52,000, st alc, 3YO up, 11/8mi, cloudy.

11 (10) Zanesville (R.Bejarano)16.608.204.40
8 (8) Botswana (F.Arrieta)16.808.20
6 (6) Gigging (A.Beschizza)3.00

Off 5:38. Time 1:51.53. Fast. Scratched_Irish Declaration, Direct Approach. Also Ran_Tiz Light the Way, Bless the Kitten, Double Tough Tiger, Artemus Eagle, Cabertoss, Jimmy D, Go for Sherrie. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-7-2/4/5-10-6-11) 6 Correct Paid $5,254.68. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-2/4/5-10-6-11) 5 Correct Paid $2,726.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/4/5-10-6-11) 4 Correct Paid $575.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-6-11) 3 Correct Paid $318.40. $0.5 Trifecta (11-8-6) paid $232.90. $1 Daily Double (6-11) paid $115.50. Exacta (11-8) paid $245.40. $0.1 Superfecta (11-8-6-5) paid $258.06. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

