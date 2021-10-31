11th_$120,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, cloudy.

6 (6) Marissa's Lady (R.Bejarano)30.2010.608.00
4 (4) Promises to Dance (F.Geroux)6.004.60
8 (8) Liscolvin (J.Graham)6.80

Off 6:18. Time 1:10.18. Fast. Scratched_Eclipsed, Parlance, Firewolves. Also Ran_Aquila Moon, Ain't Broke, Bird Empress, Elle of the Ball, Beautiful Empire, Turn Up Da Jukebox, La Neblina, Old Pho. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-12-2-5-5/6/7-6) no winners. $0.5 Pick 5 (12-2-5-5/6/7-6) 5 Correct Paid $27,921.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-5-5/6/7-6) 4 Correct Paid $1,227.70. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $1,032.30. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-8) paid $308.10. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $66.60. Exacta (6-4) paid $160.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-8-10) paid $633.96. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

