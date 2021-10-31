BC-Results Churchill Downs-2-Add,0100
2nd_$92,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi, cloudy.
|8 (7) Implosion (F.Arrieta)
|3.80
|2.40
|2.20
|6 (5) Butterbean (B.Hernandez, Jr.)
|3.20
|2.80
|9 (8) Cost a Fortune (J.Graham)
|3.20
Off 1:33. Time 1:38.19. Fast. Scratched_Spiritcatcher. Also Ran_Blue Neith, My Zip Zip, Tiz So Fine, Scartini Martini, Two for One. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $12.30. Exacta (8-6) paid $10.80. $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-9-7) paid $10.74. $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-9) paid $6.90. $1 Consolation Double (6-5) paid $4.40.
