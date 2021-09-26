BC-Results Churchill Downs-3-Add,0093
3rd_$52,000, cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
|6 (6) Outlier (M.Pedroza)
|9.20
|4.00
|3.00
|1 (1) Ultimate (T.Gaffalione)
|3.40
|2.40
|2 (2) Davidic Line (M.Mena)
|2.80
Off 1:45. Time 1:22.84. Fast. Scratched_Cold as Hell. Also Ran_Press Snooze, Bold Adventure, Chicks for Free. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $96.70. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $13.00. Exacta (6-1) paid $28.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-2-3) paid $12.92. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-2) paid $26.15.
