BC-Results Churchill Downs-4-Add,0096
4th_$120,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Oscarette (J.Rosario)
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|5 (5) Grace's Secret (F.Arrieta)
|4.20
|3.20
|2 (2) Salute the Flag (S.Doyle)
|2.40
Off 2:31. Time 1:04.75. Fast. Also Ran_Esperer, First Kitten, High Con, Our Wonsaponatime, April in Paris. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $12.40. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $1.80. Exacta (3-5) paid $13.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-2-6) paid $8.58. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-2) paid $11.25.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.