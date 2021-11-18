4th_$120,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.

3 (3) Oscarette (J.Rosario)3.202.402.10
5 (5) Grace's Secret (F.Arrieta)4.203.20
2 (2) Salute the Flag (S.Doyle)2.40

Off 2:31. Time 1:04.75. Fast. Also Ran_Esperer, First Kitten, High Con, Our Wonsaponatime, April in Paris. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $12.40. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $1.80. Exacta (3-5) paid $13.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-2-6) paid $8.58. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-2) paid $11.25.

