BC-Results Churchill Downs-4-Add,0104
4th_$134,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.
|5 (4) Stand for the Flag (T.Gaffalione)
|19.60
|5.20
|3.20
|2 (2) Perfect Choice (F.Geroux)
|2.80
|2.60
|1 (1) Powder River (J.Talamo)
|3.20
Off 2:30. Time 1:36.84. Good. Scratched_Strong Silent. Also Ran_Emilia's Moon, Judy's Way. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $237.20. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (6-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $21.20. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $26.00. Exacta (5-2) paid $67.00. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-1) paid $48.40. $1 Consolation Double (5-3) paid $2.40.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.