BC-Results Churchill Downs-6-Add,0100
6th_$54,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear.
|4 (4) Bitter Vixen (B.Hernandez, Jr.)
|6.20
|3.60
|3.00
|9 (7) Bachelorette (J.Rocco, Jr.)
|22.60
|7.60
|6 (5) Peyton's College (C.Miller)
|3.00
Off 4:45. Time 1:24.36. Fast. Scratched_Judy's Design, Sammoo. Also Ran_Aidanike, Eden, Queen's Table, Mystic Dreams. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $26.45. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $28.40. Exacta (4-9) paid $152.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-6-3) paid $118.00. $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-6) paid $175.30.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.