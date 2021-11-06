6th_$54,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear.

4 (4) Bitter Vixen (B.Hernandez, Jr.)6.203.603.00
9 (7) Bachelorette (J.Rocco, Jr.)22.607.60
6 (5) Peyton's College (C.Miller)3.00

Off 4:45. Time 1:24.36. Fast. Scratched_Judy's Design, Sammoo. Also Ran_Aidanike, Eden, Queen's Table, Mystic Dreams. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $26.45. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $28.40. Exacta (4-9) paid $152.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-6-3) paid $118.00. $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-6) paid $175.30.

