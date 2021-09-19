BC-Results Churchill Downs-7-Add,0108

7th_$72,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.

1 (1) Hennys Crazy Train (J.Rocco, Jr.)3.803.002.40
5 (5) Duplicitous (R.Gutierrez)3.602.40
2 (2) Town Beauty (J.Talamo)3.00

Off 3:52. Time 1:11.51. Fast. Scratched_Saving Sophie. Also Ran_Miss Is Zippy, Anthropology, Connie K, Brooklynn's Dabomb. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-3-10-1/8) 4 Correct Paid $346.65. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-10-1) 3 Correct Paid $136.45. $1 Daily Double (10-1) paid $54.70. Exacta (1-5) paid $13.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-2-3) paid $7.02. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-2) paid $12.90.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you