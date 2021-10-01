7th_$120,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f, clear.
|2 (2) Fine Family (R.Bejarano)
|11.20
|5.80
|3.20
|11 (9) Old Pho (C.Hernandez)
|5.60
|3.80
|6 (5) Legerity (B.Hernandez, Jr.)
|6.20
Off 3:56. Time 1:18.00. Fast. Scratched_Fast and Flirty, Giddy Up Zoey, Little Lara, Delightof the Nile. Also Ran_Jaccaci, Our Souper Love, Justastar, Princess Pauline, Midnight Grind, Rhubarb Martini, Jalebi Baby. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-5-4-2) 4 Correct Paid $2,077.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $443.80. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $27.05, $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-4-12) 3 Correct Paid $27.05. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $73.60. Exacta (2-11) paid $74.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-11-6-7) paid $140.57. $0.5 Trifecta (2-11-6) paid $150.10. $1 Consolation Double (4-5) paid $6.70. $1 Consolation Double (4-12) paid $6.70.
