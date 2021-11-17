7th_$66,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Flat Awesome Jenny (T.Gaffalione)
|7.60
|4.20
|2.60
|7 (5) Larimar (J.Rocco, Jr.)
|11.80
|4.20
|4 (3) Inthemidstofbiz (E.Esquivel)
|2.10
Off 4:07. Time 1:09.53. Fast. Scratched_Magical Peapod, Super Cat Lady. Also Ran_Lady of Luxury, Catechism, Sterling Miss. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $62.20. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $7.45. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $27.30. Exacta (1-7) paid $83.80. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-4-8) paid $26.97. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-4) paid $44.45.
