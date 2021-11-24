BC-Results Churchill Downs-7-Add,0092

7th_$134,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi, clear.

3 (3) Its Cold in Dehere (T.Gaffalione)4.002.802.10
5 (4) First Course (R.Bejarano)4.802.40
1 (1) Bold Tactics (F.Geroux)2.20

Off 4:07. Time 1:51.56. Fast. Scratched_Champagne Toast, Semble Juste. Also Ran_Singita Dreams, Funnybet. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-10-3) 3 Correct Paid $232.90. $1 Daily Double (10-3) paid $40.40. Exacta (3-5) paid $21.40. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $11.55.

